Foreign minister meets foreign colleagues at UN to explore comprehensive co-op opportunities [PHOTO]

22 September 2022 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a number of counterparts on the margin of the 77th UNGA session to explore comprehensive cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Azerbaijani-Finnish cooperation

Bayramov met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the existing cooperation relations within the framework of international organizations, including the OSCE.

Haavisto voiced worry about recent regional tensions and indicated an interest in the present situation. Bayramov provided his counterpart with thorough information regarding the series of provocations by Armenia in the region.

Bayramov stressed the need for continuing efforts to normalize ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on international legal norms and principles. The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan-Uganda relations

At the meeting with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Bayramov had a detailed discussion on the activities and future plans on international multilateral platforms, especially within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s expertise in coordinating international events and projects proposed during its chairmanship in the organization. It was noted that the young network and the scale of the parliamentary partnership were fostered and formed within the scope of the movement.

The opposing party stated that Azerbaijan's presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement is an example for many nations and that Uganda, which will chair the movement at the next stage, aspires to work closely with our country.

Other subjects of mutual interest were also considered.

Azerbaijan, Laos, and Nicaragua explore ties

Bayramov also held meetings with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres within the framework of the 77th UNGA session in New York.

During the meetings, views were exchanged between the parties on issues of cooperation and further development of bilateral relations within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the support given to the initiatives of Azerbaijan during the country’s chairmanship within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and informed his colleagues about the upcoming plans.

The minister said that it is important to further develop bilateral relations between the countries.

The foreign ministers of Laos and Nicaragua stressed that there is great potential for further expansion of cooperation both within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and on a bilateral basis.

The intentions of increasing cooperation between the countries in economic, educational, cultural, and other directions, organizing business forums, conducting political consultations, and developing inter-parliamentary relations were brought to the attention.

Then, other regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz