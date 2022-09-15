TURKPA condemns military provocation of Armenian armed forces

15 September 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TurkPA) expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces, which led to casualties in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Azernews reports.

TurkPA, reaffirming its commitment to the norms and principles of international law and support for the territorial integrity, as well as the inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of fraternal Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the sake of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Furthermore, the secretariat expressed its condolences to the families of the martyrs and the fraternal Azerbaijani people, as well as wished the injured to recover as soon as possible.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 50 armed forces personnel, including 42 Azerbaijan Army service members and 8 State Border Service personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

