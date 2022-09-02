MoD: High-level combat duty organized at strategic heights in Lachin [VIDEO]

2 September 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

High-level combat duty has been organized at the strategic heights recently taken under control by the Azerbaijani army in Lachin, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani military units are taking the necessary steps to perform their combat duties professionally in the area, the ministry said.

Combat duty at the strategically dominant Ucdik height, which was taken under control as a result of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijan army units in Lachin District, is organized at a high level.

All necessary conditions have been created to enable military personnel to perform their combat duties round-the-clock, as well as to maintain a high degree of combat readiness.

Complex measures are being implemented to provide compressive support to the units deployed in the liberated areas, as well as to organize their services.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani army conducted Operation Revenge in response to the provocations of the illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. As a result, several strategic heights, such as Buzluq, Qirxqiz, Ucdik, Saribaba, and Lachin Dag were taken under control by the Azerbaijani military units.

The Azerbaijani army took full control of Lachin city along with the adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages on August 26.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded that Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

