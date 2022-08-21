Azerbaijani servicemen participate in new stage of Sniper Frontier contest in Iran [PHOTO]

21 August 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Iran has held the drawing procedure for the second stage of the ‘Sniper Frontier’ contest being conducted as part of the "International Army Games-2022" in Yazd city, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the procedure was aimed to determine the order of fulfilling episodes of the contest's second stage.

Following the results of the draw, the Azerbaijani team will perform episodes under the seventh serial number.

Then, in accordance with the plan of the competition, the process of preparation for the second stage was launched. The servicemen conducted trial firing from pistols.

In the second stage of the international competition, snipers will compete in pairs.

The Sniper Frontier contest, which is part of the International Army Games-2022, will run until August 27.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

