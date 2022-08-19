Azerbaijani professor returns to native Shusha city after 30 years - French news portal [VIDEO]

19 August 2022 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Professor Elchin Ahmadov returned to his native Shusha city after 30 years, Trend reports via an article published on the French lagazetteaz.fr news portal.

According to the article, after the liberation of Shusha from the occupation, the capital of culture and art of Azerbaijan and the entire Caucasus, Ahmadov returned to the city to see its current state, and to remember his childhood which passed there.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz