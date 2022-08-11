OIC calls Armenia to fulfill its obligations to trilateral statement

11 August 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged Armenia to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement and withdraw the illegal armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the OIC statement.

The OIC stated that it condemns the intensive firing by illegal Armenian armed detachments against positions of the Azerbaijani army within the territory of Azerbaijan, on 3 August 2022, resulting in the martyrdom of military serviceman Kazimov Anar.

Recalling the resolution, adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session in Islamabad, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further called for the normalization of relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

Further, the OIC General Secretariat extended deep condolences to the family and relatives of the Azerbaijani martyr.

