FM: Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance to further strengthen regional peace, security [PHOTO]

7 June 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the alliance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which is of great political and economic potential, aims at further strengthening peace, security, and economic development in the region.

The remarks were made during an event dedicated to the "30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with friendly and brotherly countries" organized at the National Library of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye on June 6.

In his speech, the minister spoke about the high level of development of relations between the two countries over the past 30 years, stressing that Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan's just position based on international law, especially the political support provided by the brotherly country to Azerbaijan at all levels during and after the Patriotic war.

It was noted that this support of the brotherly country was highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people and the president.

Further, Bayramov noted that in accordance with the spirit of the statements of the great leader of the Turkish nation Mustafa Kemal Atatürk “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, their sorrow is our sorrow” and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states”, over the past three decades, relations between the countries successfully developed from the strategic level to the level of alliance with the conclusion of the historic Shusha Declaration.

Quoting the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Bayramov emphasized that today the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have reached their historic peak and are at the highest stage.

Speaking about large-scale joint regional projects implemented by the brotherly countries, the minister pointed out the great contribution to the further expansion of trade and economic relations at the bilateral level, as well as at the wider regional level of the projects in the fields of energy, transport, and logistics.

Speaking about the recent collaborations such as the opening of the Rize-Artvin airport and the opening ceremony of the “TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan” festival, Bayramov noted that they clearly demonstrate that the current level of the fraternal ties does not need any explanation.

Noting the merits of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu in the development of relations between the countries, the minister thanked his counterpart in this regard.

At the end of his speech, Bayramov expressed confidence that the fraternal and allied relations between the two countries will continue to develop in the interests of its peoples.

In turn, speaking at the event, the Turkish foreign minister emphasized that Turkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps to establish peace in the region.

According to Cavusoglu, the relations between the two countries are an example for everyone.

He noted that the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation has opened up a new opportunity for sustainable peace and prosperity, which shouldn't be missed.

"Happy to see brotherly Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara. Turkiye highly appreciates the exemplary ties with Azerbaijan, as well as ongoing regional processes. We'll keep lending our full support to brotherly Azerbaijan," the minister later tweeted.