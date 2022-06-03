President Ilham Aliyev laid great foundation for future dev’t of both conventional, renewable energy in Azerbaijan – Bryza

3 June 2022 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev laid great foundation for future development of both conventional and renewable energy in Azerbaijan, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“President Aliyev’s speech at the opening of the Baku Energy Week was absolutely excellent. There was a big strategic focus, which first looked back into the past and all that Azerbaijan had done with very strong support from the US, as well as partnership with bp and the other international companies to develop oil and gas resources and world-famous pipelines from Azerbaijan to Georgia, Turkey and to Europe. Of course, these are the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Supsa pipeline, which for the first time gave Caspian oil producers a way to get their oil to market that was free from any other pipeline system,” he said.

Bryza pointed out that Azerbaijan’s success has positioned it now to help EU obtain additional volumes of gas.

“That will take a couple of years, as Azerbaijan attracts more investment and develops additional fields like Umid-Babak and Absheron, as well as deeper fields in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli. There is already a need to expand the pipelines that are delivering gas to Georgia, Turkey and to Europe. Those pipelines are a new capacity and there is a need to expand TAP, TANAP and the South Caucasus Pipeline. President Aliyev also stressed how important renewable energy is becoming for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is going to become a great energy superpower with renewable energy. He talked about the potential of just wind energy in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, which is 157 gigawatts. So, in the Caspian Sea alone with investments over time there could be 157 gigawatts of electricity and another 9,000-10,000 megawatts of solar and wind energy in Karabakh,. So Karabakh is a great promise for renewable power,” he concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz