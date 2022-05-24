Azerbaijani president allocates funding to Public TV - decree

24 May 2022 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed the allocation of financial aid to the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In keeping with the decree, the TV company is allocated $640,000 from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani president, envisaged in the state budget for 2022, to acquire the right to broadcast the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, to be held in Paris in 2024.

Moreover, the Finance Ministry is instructed to provide the funding, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from it.

The decree comes into force the day it is signed.

---

