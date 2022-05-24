State Border Service seizes over 11.8 kg of drugs on Azerbaijan-Iran border [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The State Border Service has prevented over 11.8 kg of drugs from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, Azernews said on May 23, citing the service.

The incident occurred in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post near Jabrayil region’s Mehdili village at about 0020, on May 23. A border guard serving in the area noticed an unknown person, who approached the Azerbaijan-Iran border and immediately left the scene.

As a result of the search and operational measures, the area was cordoned off and taken under control. A black vehicle traveling at fast speed along the Jabrayil-Horadiz highway in the border area was stopped for suspicion at around 0140.

During the inspection of the car, driven by Fuzuli resident Mammadov Nahid (35), over 11.8 kilograms of drugs (marijuana) and five bottles of alcoholic drinks were seized in two packages. The case is being investigated.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.

As Iran borders both Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, drugs are traditionally smuggled in from Afghanistan into Iran and then into Azerbaijan. Given Azerbaijan's geographical location, drug traffickers attempt to smuggle drugs into European countries along the Balkan route via the country.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia.

Armenia used Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions for illegal activities such as arms and drug trafficking during its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue with international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all of the necessary conditions for the illegal cultivation, production, and distribution of narcotic substances.

Azerbaijan closed the drug trafficking route from Iran to Armenia and then to Europe that used to pass through Jabrayil region.

After Azerbaijan regained control of the 130-km section of the state border with Iran, which had been under Armenian control for 30 years, the country closed the drug trafficking route from Iran to Armenia and then to Europe.

