Azerbaijani MPs discuss cooperation between Milli Majlis & European Parliament

18 May 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Parliamentarians Sevil Mikayilova and Tural Ganjaliyev held a meeting with MEP Marina Kaljurand, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held within the framework of the European Union-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC), Ganjaliyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"We had a constructive discussion, together with my colleague, Member of the Milli Majlis, with Member of European Parliament (MEP). We hope to strengthen cooperation between Milli Majlis and European Parliament," Ganjaliyev wrote.

The EU and Azerbaijan enjoy cooperation in different spheres of the economy.

The EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

A joint statement on energy cooperation with the EU was signed more than 10 years ago. The EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation had reached a new level and is still ongoing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU places a high value on energy supply diversification, and the Southern Gas Corridor is particularly important in this regard. In 2021, European countries purchased 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas, with an increase in volume expected in the coming years.

--

