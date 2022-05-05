President Ilham Aliyev has described Hungary as a close friend and partner country for Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks in his congratulatory letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I am pleased to underline that our interstate relations in previous decades have evolved dynamically and comprehensively by being elevated to the level of the strategic partnership while our ties in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields have broadened further,” he said.

The president noted that though the history of contemporary diplomatic ties spans the period of 30 years, the centuries-long traditions of friendship and cooperation exist between the peoples of the two countries.

“Today, our countries enjoy the active collaboration in political, economic, energy, transport, agricultural, educational and other fields. I think that our mutually beneficial cooperation has vast opportunities for subsequent development,” he said.

Noting the ongoing large-scale reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan would welcome the participation of Hungarian companies in this process.

Aliyev added that Azerbaijan and Hungary have also fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations.

“We highly value the support extended by Hungary to our country in the EU framework and our collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States,” he said.

The president expressed the confidence that friendly relations based on mutual confidence and support between Azerbaijan and Hungary will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of the two countries' peoples.

Earlier, in his letter to President Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban assured that his country remains committed to deepening bilateral political, economic, trade and cultural ties.

“In order to achieve our common goals, you can rely on the support of my government in the future, as well. I trust that the negotiations on the expansion of our energy cooperation and on the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh will be successful,” he said.

