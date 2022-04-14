President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law on approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment dated September 29, 2021, as well as on the repeal of Law No. 268-IQ on approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia dated April 15, 1997.

