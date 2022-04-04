By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan continues to receive condolences over the deadly blast in a nightclub in the capital Baku on April 3.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan said: "We commemorate the victims of the explosion in the nightclub in Azerbaijan’s Baku on April 3 and extend our deepest condolences to their families. We also wish the speedy recovery to all injured."

British ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp also shared his condolences.

"I express my deep condolences in connection with the death of a person as a result of a gas explosion in Baku on April 3 and wish recovery to all the victims," ​​the diplomat tweeted.

Earlier, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva condoled over the blast.

"Sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the tragic explosion in Baku yesterday. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," the resident coordinator wrote on her Twitter page.

Azerbaijan earlier received condolences from Turkey, Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Romania, Latvia, and Qatar.

At about 03:00 on April 3, 2022, an explosion occurred in the "Location" nightclub located on Tarlan Aliyarbayov Street in Baku's Sabail district, after which a fire broke out. One person died and 31 were injured.

The person, killed during the blast, was identified as an employee of the nightclub - Maya Akhundova, 1979.

According to the joint statement of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), some 16 people injured in the explosion are currently under treatment, among them 13 continue their treatment at public health facilities.

“The condition of three among seven patients who are in the intensive care unit (ICU) is critical. The remaining five in-patients' condition is considered serious but stable, and four - as moderate," the statement said.

Medical workers are in regular contact with the families of the victims and inform them of the health status of patients.

As reported earlier, the explosion occurred due to a leak in a cylinder with liquefied gas. Cylinders with propane (3 pcs.) were found inside the club. This object is not a user of natural gas and there are also no underground gas pipelines.

Additionally, some 14 cars, 1 apartment, and 2 non-residential objects were damaged.

---

