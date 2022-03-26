By Trend

The 8th edition of BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show has been formally inaugurated jointly by H.E. Mr. B. Vanlalvawna, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Firdovsi Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Mr. Sanjeev Dhir, Chairman, Wool and Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), at Baku Sport Hall, 26A, M. Huseynov street (old Neftchilar avenue) on March 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM (1600 hrs.). Representatives from Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan also attended the inauguration ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador B. Vanlalvawna highlighted that the event was part of a series of activities commemorating India's 75th anniversary of independence under the initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He stated that there is a huge scope for diversifying India’s economic engagements with Azerbaijan, as the country offers good opportunities for Indian products and services. He noted that despite the pandemic, economic engagements between our two countries continue to expand with trade between India and Azerbaijan increasing by 27% in 2021 as compared to the previous year and expressed hope that this show would contribute towards increasing the economic engagements between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Minister Firdovsi Aliyev underlined that the existing high-level mutual trust between our two countries offers new opportunities for the development and deepening of cooperation in all areas. He added that there is a great economic potential, legal framework and a favorable investment climate between our countries. He emphasized that this trade event and fair is important in terms of promoting such opportunities and hoped that it would be organized continuously.

WWEPC Chairman Sanjeev Dhir stated that there is a lot of potential for Indian woolen products in Azerbaijan. He stressed that the share of Indian woollens and other textiles as well as handicrafts items in this market can be increased as Indian products are globally competitive both in terms of quality and quantity.

During the 9 days of Exhibition, more than 60 companies from India will be showcasing high quality Products and Services including Rice, Tea, Spices, Gifts & Handicrafts, Home Furnishing, Textile & Garments, Jewellery and Cosmetics etc. The exhibition will continue from March 26 to April 03, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM. Entry to the exhibition is free.

The Embassy’s stall at the exhibition hall for tasting of the genuine Indian Tea is attracting a large number of visitors. The show also featured promotional videos on Indian tourism, culture and investment opportunities. The foot falls on the opening day of the exhibition has exceeded expectations. The Indian traditional dances, performances on Bollywood songs and henna (Mehndi) stall attacted much interest.

