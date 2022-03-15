By Trend

The bodies of five Azerbaijanis who died in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing military conflict there, will be transported to Azerbaijan on March 15, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayeva, Nemat Ismayilov, Rahim Ismayilov, Azer Alizade, Jamal Salmanov, died while trying on their own initiative to evacuate from Ukraine’s Odessa in the direction of Moldova as a result of a shooting opened by unknown persons at the Kuchurgan checkpoint, and Mammad Goshgar died as a result of shooting in Kharkiv.

On March 14, their bodies were delivered by special vehicles from the Moldovan сapital Chisinau to Turkey through the territory of Romania and Bulgaria, and from there sent by plane to Azerbaijan.

The citizens’ bodies will be delivered to their homeland by Azerbaijan Airlines from Istanbul to Baku and handed over to their relatives, added the spokesperson.

---

