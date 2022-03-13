By Trend

Experts of the UN, the World Bank and the European Union's joint assessment mission visited Agdam and Fuzuli, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Experts of the UN, the World Bank and the European Union's joint assessment mission visited Agdam and Fuzuli. During the visit, the experts were shown the monuments destroyed during the occupation and were informed about the future development plan", Huseynov tweeted.

