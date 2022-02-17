By Sabina Mammadli

In the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, famous travelers from 21 countries have started their visit to Azerbaijan's liberated lands with a trip to Shusha, Azertag has reported.

The travelers began their journey by visiting the Shusha fortress walls. They were told that the fortress, built by Karabakh's ruler, Panahali Khan, had long protected the city from invasions and was a symbol of invincibility. During the occupation, Armenian vandals vandalized the fortress walls. Following the liberation of Shusha from occupation, restoration work was carried out in the fortress.

The visitors examined the shot-down statues of famous Azerbaijani individuals - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli - in Shusha's central square. Reza Deghati, a world-renowned photographer, told guests about the events he witnessed during the First Karabakh War and informed visitors about the situation in Shusha before and after the Armenian occupation.

The travelers then went to Yukhari Govhar Agha's mosque. Guests were informed that religious monuments, including mosques, were vandalized by Armenians during the 30-year occupation. Repair and restoration work in these mosques began immediately after the liberation of Shusha.

Later, the guests visited the house museum of People's Artist Bulbul in the city of Shusha, who made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture and was instrumental in the formation and development of the professional vocal school. They were also informed about the museum's activities and history.

The last stop on the trip to Shusha was Jidirduzu, where visitors marveled at the stunning scenery of the surrounding mountains.

Azerbaijan marks Victory Day on November 8, when Shusha, known as the crown of Karabakh, was liberated after almost three-decade Armenian occupation.

In November 2020, Armenia accepted its defeat and Azerbaijan’s historic victory ended six weeks of fighting in Karabakh.

Given the liberation of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha, five settlements, about 300 villages, strategic heights, as well as Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin, every step of the nation’s path to victory, which began on September 27, can be seen as a page of pride.

In all, 2,908 Azerbaijani soldiers got martyred in the war and six servicemen are still missing. During the legendary battle of Shusha, highly trained and skilled Azerbaijani special forces servicemen scaled cliffs and liberated Shusha from a brutal occupation.

As a result of the successful continuation of the victory march, the state flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted on November 8 in Shusha for the first time in 28 years. Despite efforts to Armenianize Shusha, the latter protected its dignity and the national spirit of Azerbaijan.

