By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Labour and Social Security Ministry has involved 766 people in the self-employment program since early 2022.

The majority of these people are martyrs' family members and war veterans. The citizens were provided with assets in the forms of goods and supplies in accordance with the chosen business areas within the self-employment program.

The employment of citizens is part of the employment support project jointly implemented by the World Bank and the Labour and Social Security Ministry.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

Additionally, in the post-war period, the program of providing martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans with housing was expanded. Under the presidential decree of January 25, 2021, 11,000 apartments and private houses will be provided to this category of citizens in stages over five years.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz