By Trend

Large-scale work is underway in Azerbaijan to restore the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, the work is also aimed at ensuring their sustainable development, and creating the most modern infrastructure and decent living conditions in the liberated territories.

As part of the work carried out in the mentioned directions, since January 24, regular bus trips have been carried out to the cities of Shusha and Aghdam, which are of great historical significance and cultural and spiritual value for the Azerbaijani people.

Taking into account the numerous appeals of citizens, a decision was made to operate Baku-Shusha-Baku bus trips daily during the Novruz holidays in March.

As to date, 27 bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam have been successfully made. All tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku and Ahmadbayli-Shusha-Ahmadbayli trips envisioned in February have been sold.

From February 16, Baku-Shusha-Baku trips will be operated not two, but three times a week.

