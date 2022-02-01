By Sabina Mammadli

A new radio named «Radio TMB» started operating in Azerbaijan on February 1, 2022.

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Turkic-speaking countries and is the initiator of many international events to popularize cultures and strengthen the unity of the Turkic people.

This radio will contribute to the development of the interstate information space.

The «Radio TMB» project’s social significance lies in the dissemination of the national idea and tolerance, as well as the orientation of young people to national values and traditions. It will also draw attention to the modern musical art of the Turkic countries and nations. Special projects contribute to the promotion of cultural and historical heritage, international cooperation in preserving and maintaining national identity and traditions in the musical culture of the Turkic people.

Broadcasting is presented in the 100.5 Fm range and will cover all regions of Azerbaijan, as well as on the www.100.5fm.az website and the Azerspace1 satellite platform.

The project of the new radio has been presented by the TMB media group (Türk Millətlər Birliyi – Union of Turkic Countries). The group supports the development of media and information projects aimed at strengthening the solidarity of the Turkic countries and peoples.

The initiative of supporting the mission of uniting Turkic-speaking countries on a cultural platform was also supported by TURKSOY international organization.

TMB media group has been presenting TMB TV channel by broadcasting on Turksat, Intelsat, KazSat, and Azerspace1 satellite platforms, as well as via cable channels of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and many OTT \ IPTV platforms since 2011.

TMB TV channel was the initiator of holding the TurkVizyon music festival of Turkic-speaking countries since 2013.

