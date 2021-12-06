Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increased by 22.9 percent in terms of value and 19.7 percent in terms of volume, during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend has reported, quoting Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi.

He said that Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan for six months amounted to about 403,000 tons worth $234 million.

"So, Iran exported 389,000 tons of goods worth about $212 million to Azerbaijan in six months. This is an 18-percent increase in terms of value and 21.6 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year. Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at about 320,000 tons of goods worth $179," the official added.

The spokesman noted that Iran mainly exports chemicals, construction materials, agricultural products and so on to Azerbaijan.

Latifi added that Iran imported 13,500 tons of goods worth $22.7 million from Azerbaijan over six months, which is an increase of 102 percent in terms of value, while a decrease of 16 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"Meanwhile in the same period last Iranian year, Iran has imported 16,200 tons of goods worth $11.2 million," he said.

The customs official emphasized that Iran mainly imported equipment and spare parts, foodstuff and textiles from Azerbaijan within the mentioned period.

