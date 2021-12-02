By Trend

It is necessary to achieve progress on the demarcation and delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Ben Knapen said during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member-states, Trend reports.

“We are concerned about the recent clashes on the border between the two countries and these clashes show that there are still a number of unresolved issues,” Knapen said. "Among them is the issue of demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two countries. We call for progress on this issue."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz