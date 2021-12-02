Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.

Your Highness,

It is on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the United Arab Emirates that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people.

I believe that the inter-state relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates that rest on solid Islamic solidarity will continue to develop dynamically and expand based on the will of our peoples.

On this memorable festive day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 November 2021

--

