By Trend

Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani parliament) and Germany foreign ministry discussed the issues of mutual interest, Trend reports referring to Milli Mejlis.

The issues were discussed during the meeting of the head of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Germany Nurlan Hasanov and a delegation led by the German Foreign Ministry's plenipotentiary for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg.

The meeting was also attended by the first secretary of the abstract "South Caucasus and Central Asia" of the German Foreign Ministry Benedict Goebel, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig, the embassy counselor Andreas Holt and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz