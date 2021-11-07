By Trend

Holding such a significant event on a planetary scale as the VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19" shows Azerbaijan's authority, which formulates global meanings, creates conditions and provides a platform for their analysis and thoughts on where and how humanity will move further, Editor-in-Chief of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

"The fact that such a large-scale forum was held in Baku does not surprise me because we remember the initiatives of Azerbaijan in the UN, dedicated to the appeal to analyze the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, to look for answers to the challenges that it brought," the expert said.

Korotchenko stressed that prominent politicians, international experts took part in the VIII Global Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" in Baku.

"This shows that today answers to the modern challenges are being looked for not only in Washington, Beijing, Moscow, Berlin, but also in Baku," the expert added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and ended on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests participated in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

