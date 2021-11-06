By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing, Trend reports citing Buta Airways.

According to the information, due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog), the captain of the aircraft operating flight Buta Airways J2-9103 Baku-Istanbul decided to land at the new Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The plane landed safely at 10:50 local time.

The airline reports that when the weather conditions improve, the plane from the new Istanbul airport will take off for passengers at Sabiha Gokcen airport.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz