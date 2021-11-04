By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has urged the fair global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Trend reported on November 4.

He made the remarks at the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19".

It is necessary to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, Bayramov said.

The foreign minister added that Azerbaijan is effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic both domestically and globally.

“The whole world must unite efforts in this sphere. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced important appeals on this issue to the international community,” he added.

Speaking about the fulfilment of four UN resolutions on the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan, which Yerevan failed to implement during the three-decade occupation, Bayramov said that this undermined the UN credibility.

He recalled that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories, but this did not happen.

"Sometimes UN resolutions are implemented quickly. But the resolutions related to the conflict [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] have not been implemented for 30 years, which undermines the credibility of the UN," he stressed.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

As part of Azerbaijan's contribution to consolidating global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), President Ilham Aliyev initiated the NAM Online Summit at the level of heads of state and government in May 2020.

As a practical outcome of the summit, a database encompassing the basic humanitarian and medical needs of NAM Member States was created. The WHO uses the database as a reference point for identifying the existing needs of NAM member states in addressing the pandemic.

Further to the president’s suggestion, the special session of the UN General Assembly in response to COVID-19 at the level of heads of state and government was held in December 2020.

Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to the WHO in the amount of $10 million, direct financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19 and donation of more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine to four countries free of charge.

In March 2021, with the initiative of Azerbaijan, as the chair of the NAM, the UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution on equitable and universal access to vaccines.

