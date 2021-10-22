By Trend

Education in schools of Azerbaijan continues and there are no plans to transfer all the educational institutions to online lessons in the coming weeks, Ministries of Education and Health said, Trend reports on Oct.22.

According to the ministries, in order to continue the full-time educational process, it’s important to observe social distance and sanitary-hygienic rules. “If the facts of COVID-19 infection are revealed in the coming weeks, the process of transferring individual classes or schools to online lessons will continue and information about this will be regularly published,” said the statement.

---

