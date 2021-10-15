By Trend

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who took part in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan was awarded by the order of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s head Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports on Oct.14 citing the ministry’s press service.

According to the ministry, a ceremony of presenting awards to Azerbaijani peacekeepers who represented the country and army at a high level by demonstrating courage and self-sacrifice during the performance of their duties and tasks.

Major General Kanan Seyidov read the order of the Minister of Defense for the personnel and presented the servicemen with the medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Heroism" and "For Distinguished Service".

The Azerbaijani servicemen who took part in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan were awarded the medals "For Bravery" and "For Military Service" by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 7, 2021.

