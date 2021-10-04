By Trend

The construction of an alternative road at the northern exit from Baku will partially eliminate the chaotic traffic on the Baku-Sumgayit highway, transport expert Elmeddin Muradly told Trend commenting on how effective the road, which is proposed to be built from the International Bus Station on Sharifzadeh street.

Earlier it was reported that the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is proposing to build an alternative road at the northern exit of Baku to relieve the Baku-Sumgayit highway.

According to Muradly, the construction of this road is expedient.

"I believe that this will partially eliminate the chaotic traffic on the 20 January circle, which is the northern gate of the capital. The more convenient and safer, the better," Muradly said.

The expert added that the situation is the same in the Khirdalan circle. He noted that if further expansion works are carried out there, then all the houses along the road should be demolished.

“Projects should be deeply analyzed and developed for 50-100 years. Unfortunately, most of the roads in Azerbaijan are envisaged for 3-5 years. When developing these projects, long-term prospects must be taken into account," Muradly stressed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz