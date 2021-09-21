By Trend

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has denied rumors of Azerbaijani soldier blowing up on a mine in the country's Khojavend district, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The rumor was originally spread in social networks.

No explosion was recorded in the direction of the Khojavend district on September 21, the ministry said.

"There is no serviceman named Samir Nabiyev in the military units subordinate to the Ministry, who is mentioned in the distributed information,” the ministry noted.

“We urge the media and users of social networks not to spread false and unspecified information," the ministry added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz