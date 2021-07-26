By Trend

The issue of resuming the activity of theaters and cinemas in the future is being discussed in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov told reporters, Trend reports.

“If the activity of theaters and cinemas is resumed in the future, then only people with COVID passports will be allowed to enter,” Movsumov added.

