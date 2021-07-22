Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Naftalan as part of a trip to the western region, Azertag reported on July 22.

Aliyev inaugurated Central Naftalan Sanatorium that was constructed between 2014 and 2020.

He also attended the opening of a kindergarten in Naftalan and inaugurated an airport.

The head of state visited a monument erected in the center of the city to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers on it.

On the same day, Aliyev arrived in Goranboy.

Earlier, he visisted Dashkasan city.

