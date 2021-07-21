By Trend

The visit of President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel to Azerbaijan, the meetings and negotiations held within his initiative indicate that the EU attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, MP of Azerbaijan Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

The MP noted that this visit demonstrated that good cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and the EU.

“Thanks to the purposeful policy pursued by the president of Azerbaijan, there is a partnership between our country and the EU, based on a solid foundation. During the visit, the possibilities of expanding this cooperation were discussed. Azerbaijan has signed agreements on bilateral cooperation with nine EU countries, which make up one-third of this union. Azerbaijan accounts for 70 percent of the economy of the South Caucasus, and today more than 1,700 companies from the EU countries operate in the country.

“The trade sphere is the basis of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU. The EU accounts for 40 percent of the total trade turnover of Azerbaijan. This is the highest rate among the countries of the region. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.5 billion, including Azerbaijan's exports to the EU countries - $6.8 billion, which speaks of very fruitful and successful cooperation. Azerbaijan and the EU initialed an agreement on partnership priorities, and work on a new agreement continues. Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan and the EU are interested in expanding and developing bilateral cooperation,” Huseynova said.

The MP said Azerbaijan is one of the most reliable countries ensuring the energy security of Europe.

“Azerbaijan, as a reliable and responsible country, supplies oil to Europe. And after the Southern Gas Corridor initiated by Azerbaijan was put into operation, the country began to supply gas to the European region,” Huseynova said.

She also noted that the visit of the EC president to Azerbaijan was very successful and opened a new page in the development of bilateral cooperation.