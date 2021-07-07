By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has set up Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions upon President Ilham Aliyev’s decree, Azertag reported on July 7.

The relevant decree “On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions” was signed on July 7.

Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the 14 economic regions ratified under today’s decree.

The Karabakh economic region covers Khankandi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar regions.

The Eastern Zangazur economic region includes the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions.

The revision of Azerbaijan’s economic regions have been necessitated due to reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s recently-liberated regions as these work must be done under a unified program, the decree reads.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The government allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

the story will be updated.

