By Trend

Trip to Azerbaijan is a great opportunity to visit the country's liberated areas [from Armenian occupation], famous, award-winning journalist from Pakistan Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He said, that he heard a lot about the liberated areas of Azerbaijan and now is very excited to see them. Along with that, Shahab-ud-Din said he wants to visit all of Azerbaijan's districts.

Shahab-ud-Din is visiting Azerbaijan within a group of foreign bloggers and journalists, within the "Show me Azerbaijan" program, which will allow the visitors to see the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

As for the Azerbaijan’s Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Preserve Museum, which Shahab-ud-Din also visited, the journalist described it as 'great cultural heritage'.

“It is very nice to know how people lived thousands of years ago, " said the journalist.

Gobustan State Reserve located west of the settlement of Gobustan, was established in 1966 when the region was declared as a national historical landmark of Azerbaijan in an attempt to preserve the ancient carvings, mud volcanoes and gas-stones in the region.

Gobustan State Reserve is very rich in archeological monuments, the reserve has more than 6,000 rock carvings, which depict people, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars, on the average dating back to 5,000-20,000 years.

