Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Her Excellency Madame Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia.

"Dear Madame President, it is on the occasion of 26 May – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, the friendly people of Georgia," President Aliyev said.

"The Azerbaijan-Georgia relations stem from the will of our peoples that have for centuries lived in the atmosphere of good neighborliness and friendship," the Azerbaijani president added. "It is particularly gratifying that the scope of our inter-state relations endowed with rich traditions and developing based on such a solid foundation is ever-expanding, evolving into a strategic partnership today."

"I am confident that we will consistently continue our efforts to solidify the ties between our countries and deepen our cooperation of mutual interest," President Aliyev said. "On such a memorable day, I wish strong health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Georgia."

--

