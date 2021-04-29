By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on April 30. Rain is expected in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-13 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent.

Rain and hail are expected in northern and western regions. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

