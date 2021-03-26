By Trend

Director General of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Director General of Russia's TASS Sergey Mikhailov have agreed to expand cooperation, Trend reports.

The working meeting took place at the TASS headquarters in Moscow, Russia.

During the meeting the parties taled prospects for strengthening relations between the two agencies, interaction in the information sphere and the joint programs. The heads of TASS and Trend agreed to work out plans for expanding cooperation.

TASS is Russia’s leading state news agency. On September 1, 2020, the agency celebrated its 116th anniversary.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a news provider from the South Caucasus, Caspian region and the Central Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz