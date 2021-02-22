By Vafa Ismayilova

Officers of artillery, rocket, and anti-tank batteries of the Azerbaijani Combined Troops Army have undergone a special training, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on February 20.

"During the training held at the Simulation Centre of the Nakhchivan garrison, the main attention was paid to increasing the combat capability of artillery, rocket, and anti-tank batteries, and improving the theoretical and practical skills of officers," the ministry said.

Officers fired and carried out firing control in different conditions on the virtual training ground without consuming ammunition and fuel. The skills and abilities of commanders in managing units and weapons in real combat conditions were inspected with the use of computers and simulators provided with special software. At the end of the classes, the accuracy of the fire indicators was compared and the level of knowledge of military personnel was evaluated, according to the report.

"The successful results of the previous exercises and training were clearly reflected in the convincing victory of the anti-tank units of the Combined Troops Army against the enemy in the Patriotic War," the ministry said.

Servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.

