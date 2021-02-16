16 February 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 16 February.
The new edition includes articles: SOCAR sends another batch of oil to Belarus; National cultural figures to join Soundscapes Festival in Canada; Minnesota state declares February 26 as Azerbaijani Day after Khojaly genocide; Mugham Center expands int'l ties and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.