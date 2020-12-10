By Trend

During an official visit to Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on December 9, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

President Rouhani conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian president stressed with satisfaction the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, saying that Iran has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The importance of expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries was stressed. The need of accelerating the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor, was also emphasized.

Bayramov conveyed warm greetings from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the president of Iran. The minister highly appreciated the support of friendly and neighboring Iran for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The sides stressed that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of control over the border opened up new opportunities for cooperation projects between the two countries. The border between Azerbaijan and Iran has been called the border of friendship and economic development.

