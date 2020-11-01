On November 1, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

The head of state congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” party`s winning the parliamentary election.

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the head of state for the congratulations.

The development of Azerbaijan-Georgia friendly and brotherly relations based on strategic partnership was hailed during the phone talk. The issues relating to the prospects of the relations were also discussed.

