By Trend

Having resorted to new provocations since September 27, the Armenian side, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, including the Geneva Convention and its requirements, wilfully aims at Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark at a briefing on October 5.

Since September 27, as a result of the shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces, 24 civilians have been killed and 121 wounded, as well as over 300 houses, civilian objects and infrastructure have been destroyed.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Armenian side, again resorting to lies, declares that it allegedly doesn’t fire at peaceful Azerbaijani people and objects.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

