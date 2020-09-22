A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 22 September.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev: Azerbaijani oil fully serves interests of citizens; MFA: Yerevan escalates tension in region, nullifies peace talks; Baku: Cooperation with Turkey contributes to regional stability; National serviceman killed in Armenian attack on border and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.