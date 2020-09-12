By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has prepared video footage about combat units serving on the front line, Trend reports on Sept. 11 referring to the ministry.

The video footage demonstrates the combat readiness of Azerbaijani servicemen, the conditions in the military bases, daily preparatory training of soldiers and officers.

The servicemen serving on the front line report that they are completely ready for battle and protect the country with a sense of pride.

The video footage also shows the conditions in which soldiers live and serve in the front-line zone.

