By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists expect rainless weather in Baku on August 26.Soft south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +17-20 °Cat night, +25-28 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +17-19 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 40-45 percent.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless in the Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. East wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +15-18 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz