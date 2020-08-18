By Akbar Mammadov

The Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy has arrived in Baku to participate in the “International Army Games-2020”, the Defense Ministry said on August 17.

Among the Russian Caspian Flotilla arriving in Azerbaijan, are small-size gunnery ships “Makhachkala” and “Astrakhan”, and “SB-738” rescue tugboat.

As part of the International Army Games-2020”, the “Sea Cup” contest will be held in the territorial water of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

The Commander of Azerbaijani Navy, Real-Admiral Subkhan Bekirov exchanged views on the organization of the contest with the delegation led by the representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov.

It should be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran and Kazakhstan will not participate in the “Sea Cup” contest this year, which was discussed at the video conference with the participants of the contest held in the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces on August 13.

The "Sea Cup" international contest is planned to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.

The Sea Cup 2020 competition will be held at the Buta Naval Base of Azerbaijan, and the opening ceremony will take place on August 24.

During the period of the competition, the sailors will have to show their skills in performing artillery fires against the sea and air targets, anchoring and mooring barrel, rescue training, as well as in the fight for the survivability of the ship.

