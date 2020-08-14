By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s car imports increased by 21 percent year-on-year in the period between January and July, local media reported on August 14 with reference to the State Customs Committee.

The number of imported cars was 27,792 worth $340,968 in the reporting period.

Out of the total number of imported cars, 101 are vehicles designed to transport ten or more people (including driver), 25,999 passenger cars and other vehicles, 1,615 motor vehicles for cargo transportation and 77 special purpose vehicles.

It should be noted that the volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.7 billion in the first six months of 2020.

The value of exported goods amounted to 57.5 percent or $5.6 billion from the trade turnover, while the value of imported goods amounted to 42.5 percent or $4.9 billion, resulting in the surplus of $1.7 billion.

The volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 21.6 million tons in January-June this year.

---

